JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Target Price to $65.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DoorDash from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.90.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,620. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 998,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after buying an additional 1,609,669 shares during the last quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,169,000 after buying an additional 805,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,733,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,357,000 after buying an additional 936,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

