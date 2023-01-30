Brokerages Set Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) PT at $448.33

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $448.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SDMHF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €465.00 ($505.43) to €455.00 ($494.57) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDMHF opened at $332.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.85. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a twelve month low of $282.50 and a twelve month high of $447.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. The firm offers a broad portfolio of products that focuses on all steps in the manufacture of a biopharmaceutical, as well as in process development as prerequisite procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.