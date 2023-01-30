Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $286.00.
MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions
In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $14,905,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of MSI opened at $254.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.91. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.