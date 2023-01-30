Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $286.00.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $14,905,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after acquiring an additional 678,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,318,000 after acquiring an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI opened at $254.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.91. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.