Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives $10.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several analysts have commented on GHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Greenhill & Co., Inc.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 24,850 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $249,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,636,649.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,604,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 636,926 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 97,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $240.45 million, a P/E ratio of 71.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $81.15 million for the quarter.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.53%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

