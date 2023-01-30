Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Sells $762,615.00 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Thursday, December 15th, Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY opened at $45.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -918.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chewy to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Chewy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. True Signal LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.