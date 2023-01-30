Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Down 24.9% in January

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the December 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMTG opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a current ratio of 60.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.84. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 55.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMTG. UBS Group decreased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

