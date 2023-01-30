First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FUSB opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. First US Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

First US Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from First US Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of First US Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in First US Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First US Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First US Bancshares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

