Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXHL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Incannex Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Incannex Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Incannex Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Performance

IXHL stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. Incannex Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies in Australia. It offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. The company also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis.

