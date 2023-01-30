Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

SSYS stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $28.00.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.86 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at $15,559,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 33.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after buying an additional 431,708 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 20.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,417,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,548,000 after acquiring an additional 410,442 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Stratasys by 628.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 471,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 406,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,325,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

