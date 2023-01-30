Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 56,129 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 22,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

RIGL opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 92.44%. The firm had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing small molecule drugs that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.