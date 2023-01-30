Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $414.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $427.00 to $414.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $412.48.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $374.03 on Friday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $359.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $115,472,791 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 747.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Stories

