Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Wedbush

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 30.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

