JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $245.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.15.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $227.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.48. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $206.24 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in General Dynamics by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,754,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 890.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,171,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.