Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.42.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $38.24 on Friday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 382.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dynatrace by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 109,586 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Dynatrace by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

