Northland Securities Trims Calix (NYSE:CALX) Target Price to $80.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.33.

NYSE:CALX opened at $51.10 on Friday. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.92.

In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Calix by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Calix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

