Telsey Advisory Group Raises Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $305.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a sell rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.83.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EL opened at $270.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $324.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.