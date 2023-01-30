The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $24.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Summit Insights raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.02.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,214,000 after buying an additional 485,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

