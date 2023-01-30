Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “$20.00” Price Target for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a reduce rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.02.

Intel Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,214,000 after purchasing an additional 485,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

