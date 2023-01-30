Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

AAU stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $32.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.91.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

