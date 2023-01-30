Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,474,700 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 4,080,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Towngas Smart Energy Stock Down 7.9 %

Towngas Smart Energy stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Towngas Smart Energy has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

About Towngas Smart Energy

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; operation of urban pipeline gas network; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services.

