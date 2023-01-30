Short Interest in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Drops By 14.3%

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 299,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total value of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total value of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $235,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,912.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,969 shares of company stock worth $3,261,890. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $325.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.93 and its 200 day moving average is $299.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

