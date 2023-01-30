National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Oppenheimer

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of National Retail Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.87.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

