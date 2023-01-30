Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Sells $1,686,480.00 in Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,391.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE TDY opened at $422.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.