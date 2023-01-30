United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) EVP Sells $2,068,940.16 in Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $434.09 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $438.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 38.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.82.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

