Insider Selling: United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) COO Sells $5,842,393.92 in Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $434.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $438.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 38.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

