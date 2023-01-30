Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $720.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $697.00 to $720.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Shares of FICO opened at $660.25 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $676.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $610.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.35.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a net margin of 27.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,843,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 32.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

