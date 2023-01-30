DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DXC Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

