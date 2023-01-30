Stephens Raises Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $75.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

