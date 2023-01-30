Citigroup Increases Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $320.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $297.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROK. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.69.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.6 %

ROK opened at $286.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $295.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.82, for a total value of $109,405.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after buying an additional 764,385 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

