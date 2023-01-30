StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DFFN opened at $6.19 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.