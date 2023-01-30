StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of DFFN opened at $6.19 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.
