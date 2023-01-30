Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 1.6 %

MBRX stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 409,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,659.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 152,713 shares of company stock worth $166,132. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.