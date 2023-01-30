Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,198 shares in the company, valued at $650,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $48,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $135,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lantronix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 336,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lantronix by 25.0% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Lantronix by 4.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Lantronix by 1.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 525,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.