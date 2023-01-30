Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

