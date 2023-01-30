AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANABGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James cut shares of AnaptysBio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of ANAB opened at $24.11 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $685.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANABGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.71). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 196.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,443,000 after buying an additional 1,674,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 3.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AnaptysBio by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after buying an additional 115,846 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in AnaptysBio by 10.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after buying an additional 86,711 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

