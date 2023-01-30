AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James cut shares of AnaptysBio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of ANAB opened at $24.11 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $685.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.71). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 196.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,443,000 after buying an additional 1,674,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 3.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AnaptysBio by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after buying an additional 115,846 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in AnaptysBio by 10.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after buying an additional 86,711 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.