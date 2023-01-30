Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Broadway Financial by 141.7% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 894,506 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Broadway Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Broadway Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 492,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Broadway Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,096 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.