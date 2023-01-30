Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.87%.
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
