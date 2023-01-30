CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CASI. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.39. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

