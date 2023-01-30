Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.50.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $185.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97.

In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,250 shares of company stock worth $22,415,385 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

