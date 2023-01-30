Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.20 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
