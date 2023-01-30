Analysts Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT at $101.33

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.