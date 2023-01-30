Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $219.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 529,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $163.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.46. Globant has a 52 week low of $151.63 and a 52 week high of $286.63.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.30 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

