Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

SIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,625,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,543,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $265,725,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 708,750 shares of company stock worth $16,551,675. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.26). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $504.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

