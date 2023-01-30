Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $78.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.23.

FRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $118.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.16). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 57.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 353,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 129,162 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

