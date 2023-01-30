General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.72.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
General Motors Stock Up 4.0 %
GM stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99.
About General Motors
General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.
