American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $220.79 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.85 and a 200-day moving average of $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Tower

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,848 shares of company stock worth $8,819,721. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in American Tower by 11.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in American Tower by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,879,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also

