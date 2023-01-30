International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in International Paper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

