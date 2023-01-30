Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $181.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.20. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $135.35 and a fifty-two week high of $264.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

