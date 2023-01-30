Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
JLL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.40.
Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $181.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.20. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $135.35 and a fifty-two week high of $264.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
