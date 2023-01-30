Polaris (NYSE:PII) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $112.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $165.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PII. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Polaris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.56.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.54. Polaris has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $127.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 137.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

