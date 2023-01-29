Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Hasbro worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $105.13.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.09.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

