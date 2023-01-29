Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of Teradyne worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,161 shares of company stock worth $7,383,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradyne Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $103.44 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $127.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

