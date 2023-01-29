Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 251 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $55,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.87. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $144.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $312.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

